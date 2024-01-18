Lavrov says Azerbaijan ready to sign peace treaty with Armenia on Russia’s territory

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that “Moscow has never been the initiator of cooling relations with Yerevan.”

“We remember when many of Armenia’s officials, while still in opposition, agitating during various political processes, election campaigns, called for withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union. When Prime Minister Pashinyan came to power, we did not have the slightest impulse to somehow distance ourselves from Yerevan. Everything developed as it did under his predecessor - in the economy, energy, social sectors and military-political affairs,” Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow.

The Russian minister said Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia on Russian territory, but Yerevan’s position remains unclear.

“Our Western colleagues want a peace treaty to be signed only on their territory, this is a fact. It is also a fact that Azerbaijan is ready to sign it on Russian territory. I do not know to what extent Yerevan is for this, although relevant signals have long been sent to the Armenian capital,” Lavrov said.