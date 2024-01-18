Lavrov: Lack of progress caused by Yerevan’s position

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that the lack of progress in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is caused by Yerevan’s position.

“With all due respect, I see the reason in Yerevan’s position. I do not know who advises Yerevan what. But we have seen that as soon as the European Union, France, Germany, the United States realized that the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani process gives results in unblocking routes, delimitation of the border and preparation of a peace treaty, they immediately got involved in these processes without invitation,” Lavrov said, speaking at a news conference in Moscow.

The Russian minister noted that he “did not see any logic” in the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the conditions for the transit from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan through the territory of Armenia.

“Frankly speaking, I did not see any logic in what Mr. Pashinyan said, that he wants the same conditions for transit through Armenia as those used for transit from Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan through Iranian territory. It is hardly appropriate to compare these routes,” Lavrov said.