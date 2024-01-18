Moscow insists on the need to resume trilateral work - Mediamax.am

Moscow insists on the need to resume trilateral work


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin received Armenian Ambassador Vagharshak Harutyunyan on January 17.

“During the conversation, the interlocutors thoroughly discussed the situation in the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process. The Russian side emphasized the urgent need to resume trilateral work in this direction as soon as possible based on a package of agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

