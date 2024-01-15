U.S. Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption will visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption Richard Nephew will travel to Armenia and Georgia from January 15-18.

“In both countries, he will discuss the current efforts and challenges to combating corruption and identify areas for further cooperation. In Armenia, Coordinator Nephew will meet with government officials, including justice sector and law enforcement representatives, and participate in a civil society roundtable”, U.S. Department of State informs.