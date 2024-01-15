U.S. Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption will visit Armenia - Mediamax.am

609 views

U.S. Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption will visit Armenia


Photo: https://www.nti.org/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption Richard Nephew will travel to Armenia and Georgia from January 15-18.

“In both countries, he will discuss the current efforts and challenges to combating corruption and identify areas for further cooperation. In Armenia, Coordinator Nephew will meet with government officials, including justice sector and law enforcement representatives, and participate in a civil society roundtable”, U.S. Department of State informs.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | January 15, 2024 09:59
U.S. Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption will visit Armenia

Politics | January 12, 2024 14:46
Armen Abazyan reappointed in the position of NSS director by PM’s decision

Politics | January 12, 2024 14:09
Armen Abazyan dismissed from the position of NSS director
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024