Grigoryan to attend “Ukraine’s Peace Resolution” meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Switzerland.

The Security Council office reported that Armen Grigoryan will participate in the “Ukraine’s Peace Resolution” 4th meeting to be held on January 14.

Mediamax reminds that on December 11, 2023, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels.

“The interlocutors exchanged views on bilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interest, as well as on regional issues in the South Caucasus,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.