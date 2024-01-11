Pashinyan and Greek FM discuss Armenia’s European integration

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said today at the meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that his country "stands ready to assist Armenia in all possible directions, both in relations with the European Union and in the dialogue on Armenia’s integration into the European family.”

The government’s press office reports that Nikol Pashinyan, in his turn, said:

“I would like to thank you for the support that Greece, together with the European Union and the international community, has provided and is providing to us. Of course, we do not think that we have been able to fully use the potential of developing our relations both bilaterally and multilaterally. I hope that your visit will increase the level of use of that potential.”