TASS: Germany offers Armenia financial aid for “anti-Russian steps”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian state news agency TASS, citing an “informed source,” reports that Germany is interested in the rapid withdrawal of Russian border guards from Armenia.

“Germany is trying to drag Armenia into the West’s anti-Russian policy. Berlin’s task is to distance Yerevan as much as possible from Moscow. The Germans are interested in the rapid withdrawal of Russian border guards from Armenian territory and the purging of the state apparatus by the country’s authorities of pro-Russian supporters. In return, Berlin offers to provide financial and technical assistance to Yerevan, as well as to support the efforts of Nikol Pashinyan’s government to prevent Karabakh Armenians from mass emigration to the European Union,” TASS’ source said.