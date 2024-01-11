Mirzoyan says about regress in some articles of Azerbaijani proposals

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that at the end of December Armenia received another peace treaty proposal from Azerbaijan.

“On January 4, we conveyed the Armenian proposals. We see some regress in the Azerbaijani proposals, in some articles, in some parts of the text, but we also see progress in some other directions. However, we have constructively worked on these proposals. The peace treaty must contain clear grounds based on which the demarcation process should take place. Armenia cannot afford uncertainty on the issues like territorial integrity, inviolability of borders and delimitation of borders. Any uncertainty is a fertile ground for further escalations,” Ararat Mirzoyan said during a joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

Giorgos Gerapetritis in his turn noted that the involved parties should stay in continuous dialogue.

“I think that the Crossroads of Peace project provides a very realistic, fair and very stable solution. The peace process should clearly address specific problems, delimitation should be clear,” he said.