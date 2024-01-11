Paris demands release of the Frenchman arrested in Azerbaijan - Mediamax.am

Paris demands release of the Frenchman arrested in Azerbaijan


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The French Foreign Ministry demanded immediate release of a Frenchman arrested in Azerbaijan.

“We confirm the detention of a French citizen by Azerbaijani authorities in early December. We have indicated to the Azerbaijani authorities that we consider this detention to be arbitrary and demand the immediate release of our compatriot,” TASS quoted the statement of the French Foreign Ministry.

 

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva said that citizen of France Martin Ryan was arrested on suspicion of espionage. She said that Ryan was taken into custody for 4 months.

