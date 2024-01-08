Armenia appoints new permanent representative in BSEC

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister, President of Armenia signed a decree appointing Nairi Petrosyan as the permanent representative of Armenia in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), residing in Istanbul.
Nairi Petrosyan served as the adviser at the Foreign Ministry Secretariat during the last year. Prior to this, he held the position of deputy permanent representative of Armenia at the UN office in Geneva.
Nairi Petrosyan has been working in Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1998.
Sahak Sargsyan, former permanent representative of Armenia in BSEC, has been appointed Armenia’s ambassador to Ethiopia in December 2023.
