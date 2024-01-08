Armen Grioryan and Louis Bono discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization - Mediamax.am

Armen Grioryan and Louis Bono discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan and the U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Senior Adviser for Caucasus negotiations Louis Bono discussed the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

The SCS Office reported that during the meeting they referred to the recent negotiations and the implementation of the agreements reached during them.

 

“Armen Grigoryan reiterated the commitment of the Armenian side to establish lasting and comprehensive peace in the region,” the news release runs.

Armen Grioryan and Louis Bono discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization

