Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin believes that “no one from outside will open the way to sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus.”

“We believe that the fate of the South Caucasus should be determined by those for whom it is a common home. No one from outside will open the way to sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus. Relying on “miraculous” Western assistance is illusory and dangerous. The examples of Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, the Middle East settlement that was derailed (which was actually monopolized by the United States), and Ukraine show what are the consequences of the intervention of well-known “democratizers” and “conciliators.” Washington has long made no secret of the fact that it views the South Caucasus as a foothold for opening a “second front” against Russia. All this fundamentally contradicts the genuine interests of the peoples of the region,” Galuzin said in an interview with Rossiya Segodnya.

“There are no trifles in the negotiation process and in what comes with it. Everything requires the utmost accuracy, deep understanding and endurance. It is important not only to prepare and sign a mutually acceptable agreement. It is no less important to create conditions for its subsequent strict compliance. In this regard, Baku and Yerevan can rely on the “3 + 3” consultative regional platform. Its cornerstone principle is strict respect for the sovereignty and independence of each of the participant state,” the Russian diplomat noted.