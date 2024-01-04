Aliyev urges Armenia’s leadership to “draw conclusions from the lessons of history”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that “the Armenian leadership should draw conclusions from the lessons of history.”

“Double standards are pervasive in the West today. The people of Azerbaijan are well aware of this. At the same time, they know perfectly well that we will do what we think is right despite all the pressures, threats and unfounded accusations. And from now on we will continue so. And the Armenian leadership should draw conclusions from these lessons of history and behave in such a way as not to provoke our anger,” Aliyev said in his New Year address to the nation.