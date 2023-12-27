“Chance for peace really exists despite numerous obstacles”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said today in Yerevan that "Iran wants that peace and stability in the region be ensured without the intervention of foreign forces.”

“Peace and security may be ensured only thanks to regional guarantors. We are optimistic that the positive attitude existing in the region will be brought to life in the 3+3 format through Iran, Russia and Turkey. Iran fully supports the establishment of sustainable peace in the South Caucasus, as well as the operation of the North-South transit route. Iran welcomes the “Crossroads of Peace” project presented by Armenia,” Abdollahian said at a joint news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

Ararat Mirzoyan, in his turn, said that “the policies adopted by Armenia and Iran regarding the full exploitation of regional communication channels are fully consistent.”

Speaking about the peace treaty, the Armenian foreign minister noted that Armenia received proposals from Azerbaijan a few days ago.

“We will discuss and respond. Many argue that there is a real possibility of bringing the peace process to its logical conclusion. I agree with these claims, we really have a chance for peace despite numerous obstacles, despite even the forced displacement of the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh. However, one state alone cannot achieve peace and sign a peace treaty,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.