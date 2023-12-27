The West is indifferent to Armenian people’s fate, Zakharova says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that "the West is indifferent to the fate of the Armenian people.”

TASS reports that speaking at a year-end briefing, Zakharova said:

“The past year was not an easy year for so many countries and so many peoples of the world. It was not easy for Armenia either. We see all kinds of attempts to drag Yerevan into even more dangerous geopolitical games. We see how the West is absolutely indifferent to the fate of the Armenian people. They use their feelings, their historical memory, their pain and suffering exclusively in their own interests. Given the allied nature of our relations, we are ready to support peace, stability and prosperity of Armenia in every possible way. This is indeed of the utmost importance to us.”