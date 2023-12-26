Pashinyan to attend the EAEU and CIS meetings in St. Petersburg

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a two-day working visit to Russia.
The Government’s press office reports that Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the meeting of the EAEU Economic Council on December 25, and on December 26 in the informal summit of the CIS heads of state to be held in St. Petersburg.
