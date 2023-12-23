Zelenskyy hopes for strengthening strategic cooperation with Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is grateful to Azerbaijan and personally to Ilham Aliyev “for supporting Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, independence and territorial integrity and helping to eliminate the humanitarian consequences of the war with Russia.”

This is stated in Zelenskyy’s message to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his upcoming 62d birthday on December 24.

“The year 2023 - the year of the 100th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev was a landmark year for Azerbaijan and for you personally. It was in this year that Azerbaijan’s sovereignty was fully restored,” the Ukrainian president said.

“I highly appreciate the existing friendly relations between our states, our personal constructive and sincere dialog. I am confident that Ukrainian-Azerbaijani strategic cooperation based on respect and trust will continue to develop actively for the benefit of the peoples of both countries,” Zelenskyy said in the message.