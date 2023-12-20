Moscow expects Pashinyan to attend the CIS summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said today that "the Russian side expects that the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, will participate in the unofficial CIS summit to be held in St. Petersburg.”

“We assume that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take advantage of the Russian President’s invitation and will arrive in Saint Petersburg on December 25-26 to participate in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and the traditional pre-New Year meeting of CIS heads, where, in fact, all issues can be raised,” the diplomat said.

She noted that Moscow is ready to solve all issues with Yerevan in a constructive way:

“Russia, guided by the allied nature of its relations with Armenia, is always ready to solve all emerging problems in calm, professional and partnership format.”