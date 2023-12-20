Baku sets condition for its participation in US talks

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Washington should change its position towards Baku for the United States to be able to play the role of a mediator in peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This was stated by assistant to the Azerbaijani president Hikmet Hajiyev.

According to him, the approach of the American side, voiced earlier by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien, “was not balanced.”

“It was a one-sided approach that raised concern in Azerbaijan,” Aliyev’s assistant said.

Mediamax notes that after James O’Brien’s visit to Baku in early December, the American side stated that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was ready to host the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington.

Hikmet Hajiyev also said that Baku is for holding direct talks with Yerevan. “At the same time, we do not refuse other mediation efforts,” he clarified in an interview with the BBC.

He noted that the last three months can be considered the calmest period in the history of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations since the restoration of independence of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Relative peace has been secured, it is time to turn it into a long-term peace, including signing a peace treaty. Azerbaijan supports the peace agenda in the region,” Hajiyev added.