Zakharova states about “serious risks” for Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that “some politicians in Yerevan are voicing complaints about Russia’s efforts to promote Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, speculating about the ‘ineffectiveness’ of the 2020-2022 trilateral agreements reached on the highest level.”

Zakharova emphasized that “these agreements remain in force, none of the parties has withdrawn its signature.”

“Given the absence of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, we consider attempts to disavow these important documents extremely dangerous. Such a step will inevitably result in serious risks, first of all, for Armenia itself. Western pseudo-mediators will not be able to counteract these challenges.

The US and the EU, unlike Russia, do not seek to bring peace and stability to Armenia and other South Caucasus states, their task is completely different - to squeeze us and other regional players, to create a new hotbed of tension following the Balkans, the Middle East and Ukraine,” the Russian diplomat said.

Maria Zakharova also noted that “for many months the Armenian side has been blocking the start of works on the restoration of railway communication between Azerbaijan and Armenia, refusing to comply with the clause 9 of November 9, 2020 statement.”