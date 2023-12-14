Pashinyan highlights U.S. efforts in Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan highlights U.S. efforts in Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during the meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien highly appreciated U.S. efforts in the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and highlighted the need of their continuity.

Government’s press office reports that during the meeting Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the dynamic nature of Armenian-American relations, noting that active bilateral dialogue contributes to the consistent development of interaction.

 

During the meeting, other issues related to the Armenian-American cooperation were discussed.

