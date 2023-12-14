Pashinyan highlights U.S. efforts in Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during the meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien highly appreciated U.S. efforts in the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and highlighted the need of their continuity.
Government’s press office reports that during the meeting Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the dynamic nature of Armenian-American relations, noting that active bilateral dialogue contributes to the consistent development of interaction.
During the meeting, other issues related to the Armenian-American cooperation were discussed.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.