Armenian FM: “We are committed to coming closer to the EU to the extent it deems possible”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that "we are committed to coming closer to the European Union to the extent the EU will deem it possible.”

“The Eastern Partnership has contributed to the democratic transition of my country, which made a clear decision to take an irreversible path of democratization and reforms. The most recent manifestation of our determination is the ratification of the Rome Statute by Armenia. By joining the ICC Armenia contributed to the strengthening of the international legal order while at the same time reclaiming its sovereign right of taking decisions based on its national interests,” Armenian foreign minister said at the Eastern Partnership Ministerial meeting in Brussels.

He noted that “my government welcomes the European Commission’s decision to recommend the European Council to open accession talks with Moldova and Ukraine and to grant candidate status to Georgia.”

“This decision is welcomed not only by the Government of Armenia but also people of Armenia, who also have European aspirations.

We think that this new development should not be the cause for further weakening of their interest in EaP, but rather it should serve to transform the welcome progress of the trio into an additional bridge for those partners who have the firm intention and resolve to come closer to the European Union,” Ararat Mirzoyan noted.