EU to expand its mission in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU Foreign Ministers have decided to increase the size of the EU civilian mission in Armenia (EUMA) to 209 people.

The EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrel announced about it on December 11 at a news conference on the results of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. In the morning of December 11, the foreign ministers held an informal meeting in Brussels with the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

“This is an important increase in the size of the mission and it is a way to increase the stability of Armenia’s international border with Azerbaijan,” Borrell said.

He added that “now there is a historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region and the EU plans to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan in this direction.”

On November 1, EUMA head Markus Ritter said that the EUMA is fully staffed, with 93 members from 23 EU countries working in it.