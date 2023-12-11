Mirzoyan briefs EU partners on Armenia’s efforts to establish peace

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the invitation of the European Union, Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan participated today in the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels and presented Armenia’s efforts aimed at establishing peace in the region.

“This is a good opportunity to express our appreciation for the assistance of the European Union in our democratic reforms, and also for meeting the urgent needs of the refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, for the support that the European Union has shown to the peace process in the South Caucasus and normalization of our relations with Azerbaijan, and also, to discuss the further plans,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reported that Ararat Mirzoyan also briefed on the process of normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and the key approaches on the draft peace treaty.

“As part of the peace agenda in the region, Ararat Mirzoyan touched upon “Crossroads of Peace” project developed by the government of Armenia, its separate components, emphasizing its significance not only for the South Caucasus, but also for the wider region, in the context of expanding the stable network of infrastructures connecting the East to the West,” Armenia’s ministry said in a news release.