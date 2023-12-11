EU not considering conducting joint military exercise with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Lead Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said that “the EU is not considering holding joint military exercises with Armenia.”

“The EU is not considering the possibility of holding joint military exercises with Armenia. The EU is not a military alliance, but a political and economic community of values,” Stano told Russia’s Izvestia.

He noted that there are no plans to conduct training for Armenian military personnel in the territory of the EU member states.

“The European Union is exploring the possibility of providing assistance to the Armenian army through the Europe Peace Foundation in a “non-lethal format”, but there are no specific decisions yet,” the EU representative said.