Yerevan responds positively to offer to meet in Washington

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian side responded positively to the offer of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to organize the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington.
Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated about it on December 7 in Yerevan, during the meeting with Louis Bono, the U.S. Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations.
Armenia’s Foreign Ministry press office reported that “the interlocutors also discussed recent developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the positions of the sides on the draft peace treaty.”
