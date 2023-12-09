The US commends Aliyev and Pashinyan for their “joint efforts” - Mediamax.am

The US commends Aliyev and Pashinyan for their “joint efforts”


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States welcomes the announcement by Armenia and Azerbaijan of the release of two Azerbaijani and thirty-two Armenian detainees.

“This commitment represents an important confidence building measure as the sides work to finalize a peace agreement and normalize relations.  We commend Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan for their joint efforts to lay the groundwork for a more peaceful and prosperous future for the people of the South Caucasus. The United States will continue to strongly support efforts to reach a durable and dignified peace,” U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

