The US commends Aliyev and Pashinyan for their “joint efforts”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States welcomes the announcement by Armenia and Azerbaijan of the release of two Azerbaijani and thirty-two Armenian detainees.

“This commitment represents an important confidence building measure as the sides work to finalize a peace agreement and normalize relations. We commend Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan for their joint efforts to lay the groundwork for a more peaceful and prosperous future for the people of the South Caucasus. The United States will continue to strongly support efforts to reach a durable and dignified peace,” U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.