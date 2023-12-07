Armenian parliament speaker not to attend CSTO session in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan will not participate in the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council meeting and the 16th plenary session to be held in Moscow on December 19.

“The Armenian parliamentary delegation will not attend the sessions either. In an official letter to the Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Alen Simonyan confirmed that he will not leave for Moscow today,” the press service of the National Assembly said in a news release.