U.S.-Armenian defense cooperation discussed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense at the US Department of Defense.

Armenia’s Security Council Office reports that during the meeting they discussed issues related to bilateral defense cooperation and emphasized the need to ensure stability in the region.

“At the meeting, Armen Grigoryan and Laura Cooper exchanged views on the implementation of bilateral joint programs, highlighted the cooperation in the framework of peacekeeping activities and the deepening of interaction between the armed forces of the two countries.

The parties emphasized the activities aimed at increasing the democratic management and accountability of the Armed Forces of Armenia,” the Security Council Office said in a news release.