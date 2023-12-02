Mirzoyan tells Blinken about possibility of essential progress

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The meeting took place in Skopje within the framework of the OSCE ministerial conference.

“Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that despite the non-constructive behavior demonstrated by Azerbaijan, the ethnic cleansing carried out in Nagorno-Karabakh and the existing humanitarian problems, Armenia conveyed to Azerbaijan the proposals regarding the draft peace treaty based on the known principles, and in the case of the latter’s clear commitment to these principles, it will be possible to record an essential progress.

The parties also touched upon the regional programs, in the context of which Ararat Mirzoyan referred to the “Crossroad of Peace” initiative developed by the Armenian government.

During the meeting, the interlocutors referred to the Armenian-U.S. bilateral agenda, exchanged views on the existing cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms and the prospects for its expansion,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s news release reads.