Visit of EU delegation to Armenia commenced

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The joint delegation of the European External Action Service and the European Commission Directorate-Generals for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Migration and Home Affairs, Research and Innovation, International Partnership commenced its visit to Armenia.

On November 27 the members of the delegation had a meeting with Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

“During the meeting, an in-depth discussion was held on a wide range of issues of the Armenia-EU partnership agenda, including the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, prospects of expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest and realizing the existing potential.

Paruyr Hovhannisyan presented in detail the security situation around Armenia, the steps undertaken towards normalizing relations with Azerbaijan, the efforts to unblock the regional communication channels, and highlighted the importance of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.