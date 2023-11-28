US Secretary of State holds telephone talks with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had telephone conversations with President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia.

The U.S. Department of State said in a news release about the telephone conversation with Ilham Aliyev:

“The Secretary welcomed President Aliyev’s commitment to conclude a durable and dignified peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Secretary recognized the suffering that this long-standing conflict has caused Azerbaijanis and Armenians alike and underscored the benefits that peace would bring to everyone in the region. The Secretary discussed our enduring relations with Azerbaijan, noted recent points of concern in the relationship and also spoke about opportunities to strengthen cooperation, especially around the peace process, and the importance of high-level engagement.”

The news release about the telephone conversation with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan reads:

“They discussed U.S. support for efforts to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ ongoing support for Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and outlined efforts to increase bilateral cooperation with Armenia as we work to support its vision for a prosperous and democratic future.”