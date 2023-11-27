Abkhazian and South Ossetian leaders criticize Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The leaders of Abkhazia and South Ossetia criticized Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who declared unequivocal support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

TASS reports that President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania described Pashinyan’s statement as contradicting Abkhazia’s sovereignty. He reminded that Abkhazia respects the Armenian people, “part of whom found their salvation from the tragic events of the past precisely in Abkhazia.”

“Armenians in Abkhazia have everything Pashinyan failed to guarantee to the Armenians of Karabakh, who, due to his policy, faced the tragedy of the collapse of statehood and mass exodus from their native land,” Bzhania said.

According to another TASS report, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev said that “Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has betrayed his people.”

“We respect the Armenian people, with who we have centuries-old friendly relations, but we are not interested in the opinion of the Armenian Prime Minister, who left Nagorno-Karabakh in a dire situation. He betrayed Armenians waiting for help from Armenia. Pashinyan did not have the courage to recognize Artsakh’s independence. We are not interested in the opinion of such politicians,” Gagloyev said.