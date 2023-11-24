Pashinyan: “Being CSTO member is an insurmountable obstacle”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "being a member of the CSTO, we cannot get from it the political support and weapons we need.”

“On the other hand, being a member of the CSTO is an insurmountable obstacle for receiving support and cooperation from other places. We have to make decisions that are in our best interest.

Why don’t we decide or will we decide to withdraw from the CSTO? We will orient on Armenia’s state interests: if at this moment we have made any decision or on the contrary, if we have not made the decision, it means it is in Armenia’s state interest,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to him, at the moment “the CSTO’s de facto actions or inaction do not address its obligations towards Armenia.”

“In this sense, the actions of the CSTO do not comply with the interests of Armenia, and we raise this issue transparently,” Armenian PM said.