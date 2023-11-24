German Foreign Intelligence service head arrives in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Foreign Intelligence Service Head Bruno Kahl discussed issues related to the sectoral cooperation between Armenia and Germany.
The government’s press office reported that they also exchanged views on the processes taking place in the region, and touched upon other issues of mutual interest.
