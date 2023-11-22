Zakharova says Armenia has “drastically changed its foreign orientation”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova spoke today about "drastic change in Armenia’s foreign orientation.”

“Talks that Armenia was allegedly forced to look for an alternative, having failed to get a response from Russia to its requests, and that it is not Armenia that leaves the CSTO, but on the contrary, are an attempt to shift responsibility, to find those responsible for its own miscalculations,” Zakharova said.

She noted that this rhetoric is a blatant attempt to “hide the true intentions.”

“It is clear that we are talking about a drastic change of the republic’s orientation in foreign affairs,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, emphasizing that this policy is being pursued by Yerevan “at the behest of the West.”

“On the other hand, they are trying to camouflage it in every possible way, believing that this is the way to preserve the previous level of assistance and special relations,” she added.