Azerbaijan decides to expel USAID mission

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Assistant to the president of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev said that "there is no place for USAID operation in Azerbaijan any longer”.
This is how he reacted to the post of USAID Administrator Samantha Power, which, in particular, said:
“Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh in September forced more than 100,000 people to leave their homes and move to Armenia. The U.S. continues to stand with the ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh.”
“Mask Off! There is no place for USAID operation in Azerbaijan any longer!” Hajiyev said in a post on X (former Twitter)
“As United States PermRep at United Nations Security Council, she never dared to raise the plight of Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs and demand implementation of UNSC resolutions,” Aliyev’s assistant stated.
He also reminded that Samantha Power was member of Aurora Prize Selection Committee, stating that “Azerbaijanophobia, Turkphobia, political corruption were probably shared values and interests between Ruben Vardanyan and Samantha Power.”
