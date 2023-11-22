EU partners presented “the expected possible challenges”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Khachatryan met with the resident and non-resident ambassadors of the EU countries accredited in Armenia and the head of the EU delegation, Ambassador Vassilis Maragos.

Mher Grigoryan presented to them the possible challenges Armenia will be facing in the context of possible regional developments and the ways to overcome them, the official news release read.

Grigoryan also reaffirmed Armenia’s desire and willingness to establish stable and lasting peace in the region.

“In particular, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement as well as the need for effective implementation of the joint programs developed under the EU economic and investment plan.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan also presented the measures taken by the government to address the primary needs of forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Tigran Khachatryan spoke about the importance of creating preconditions for the generation of own income through work for forcibly displaced people, as well as referred to the importance of an effective resolution to the problem of housing, emphasizing the need for EU’s support in these directions,” the news release said.