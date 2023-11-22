Kremlin expects Armenia to continue working within the CSTO

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that the Russian side expects that “Armenia will continue working within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).”
“Undoubtedly, we can express our regret that there will be no high-level participation of Armenia in tomorrow’s summit. We hope there will be participation at a working, expert level. Of course, we do expect that Armenia will continue its work within the framework of the organization,” Peskov said.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Defense Minister Suren Papikyan informed that they will not attend the CSTO meetings in Minsk.
