Kremlin expects Armenia to continue working within the CSTO - Mediamax.am

480 views

Kremlin expects Armenia to continue working within the CSTO


Photo: REUTER


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that the Russian side expects that “Armenia will continue working within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).”

“Undoubtedly, we can express our regret that there will be no high-level participation of Armenia in tomorrow’s summit. We hope there will be participation at a working, expert level. Of course, we do expect that Armenia will continue its work within the framework of the organization,” Peskov said.

 

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Defense Minister Suren Papikyan informed that they will not attend the CSTO meetings in Minsk.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | November 22, 2023 17:40
Zakharova says Armenia has “drastically changed its foreign orientation”

Foreign Policy | November 22, 2023 17:18
Azerbaijan decides to expel USAID mission

Foreign Policy | November 22, 2023 15:33
EU partners presented “the expected possible challenges”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023