Yerevan offers Baku to hold delimitation commission meeting on the border


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry stated today that Armenia proposed to Azerbaijan to hold a meeting of delimitation commission on the state border.

Armenia’s ministry issued a statement, which, in particular, says:

 

“The Armenian side handed over to the Azerbaijani side the 6th proposal on the normalization of relations.

 

In order to prevent the attempts to lead the negotiations to stagnation and in order to achieve a lasting peace in our region, Armenia has constructively conveyed its observations on the agreement and, as many times before, has proven its readiness to re-engage in peace talks, based on the mutual recognition and respect of each other’s territorial integrity without ambiguities, implementation of the further demarcation process based on the Alma-Ata Declaration and the most recent legitimate Soviet maps, full respect for the sovereignty and jurisdiction of states and the unblocking of the region’s infrastructure based on the principles of equality and reciprocity.

 

The Armenian side continues to believe that despite all the complications and challenges, there is a real possibility to establish peace between the two countries, which can be done in case of political will on both sides.

 

The Armenian side continues to demonstrate that will. One of the expressions of that will is the fact that Armenia proposed to Azerbaijan to hold a meeting of demarcation commission on the state border between the two countries.”

