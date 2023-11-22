Armenian foreign and defense ministers not to attend CSTO sessions either

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the initiative of the Belarusian side, on November 21, Armenia’s foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with foreign minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik.

“During the telephone conversation, issues related to the activities of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were touched upon.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that he will not be able to participate in the joint meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, the Council of Ministers of Defense and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils scheduled for November 22 in Minsk,” Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release.

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan will not participate in the meeting of the CSTO Defense Ministers Council either.

On November 14, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed in a telephone conversation with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko that he will not attend the session.