Yerevan asks CSTO to remove from agenda the document on providing aid to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov said today that “Armenia asked the partners of the organization to remove from the agenda the document on providing aid to Armenia.”

“The Armenian side, despite the support for the document from all other allies, did not show any interest in the document, moreover, in the last part of our work, it asked to completely remove it from the agenda,” the CSTO Secretary General said at the meeting with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

On November 22, the CSTO Collective Security Council session will take place in Minsk, to be followed with the CSTO summit on November 23. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed that he will not attend the summit.