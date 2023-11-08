Patrushev urges not to intervene in Yerevan-Baku normalization

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said today that "the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible only if the outside forces stop interfering into the conflict.”

“We are interested in stabilizing the situation in the South Caucasus, creating conditions for its development and strengthening mutual trust and cooperation,” Nikolay Patrushev said at the annual meeting of the CIS Security Council Secretaries in Moscow.

According to him, “Russia is taking consistent steps towards the comprehensive regulation of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations - for a peace treaty to be signed between these countries, demarcation of borders and opening transport communications.”

“Practice shows that this is possible only if extra-regional forces do not intervene. The actions of the Western countries provoke the degradation of the situation in the region and contribute to maintaining the contradictions.”

Armenia is represented at the annual meeting by Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Armenia’s ambassador to Russia. Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan did not attend the meeting.