Lavrov: “The US particularly eager to expand its destructive influence into the Caucasus”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that “recently, the United States is particularly eager to expand its destructive influence into the South Caucasus and Central Asia.”

“Given the West’s destructive line to undermine the sustainable development of Eurasia, its unpreparedness for fair competition and joint work, the task of forming a new pan-continental architecture of equal and indivisible security, as open as possible to the widest possible range of states ready for equal and constructive interaction is more relevant than ever,” Lavrov said, addressing “Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World” conference in Minsk.