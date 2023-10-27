Armenian PM pays working visit to Georgia - Mediamax.am

Armenian PM pays working visit to Georgia


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Georgia on a one-day working visit.

The Armenian premier will take part in the “Silk Road” international conference hosted in Tbilisi.

 

A meeting between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili is also planned as part of the visit.

