Armenian PM pays working visit to Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Georgia on a one-day working visit.
The Armenian premier will take part in the “Silk Road” international conference hosted in Tbilisi.
A meeting between the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili is also planned as part of the visit.
