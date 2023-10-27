Pashinyan: “Unfortunately, we haven’t seen the advantages of Russia’s military presence”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that "we need to diversify our relations in security sector.”

The head of the government told about it in the interview with The Wall Street Journal, the full Armenian transcript of which has been published on the prime minister’s website.

Nikol Pashinyan reminded that in May 2021 and September 2022, Azerbaijan carried out aggressive actions against Armenia and occupied territories.

“The Collective Security Treaty and the Charter of the Collective Security Treaty Organization clearly state the actions to be taken when aggression against a member state occurs. What was described did not happen and, of course, it is disappointing for both the Armenian government and the Armenian public.

Also, we have a bilateral agreement with Russia in the field of security, and the actions described in that agreement also did not take place, which also raised very serious questions among both the government and the public,” the Armenian premier said.

Replying to the journalist’s question whether it means that Armenia is planning to call that Russia withdraws its military base from its territory, Nikol Pashinyan said:

“We are not discussing such a question. We are now more focused on discussing other issues, we are trying to understand what the cause of such a situation is, and this will be the agenda of working discussions between Armenia and Russia, Armenia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.”

In response to another question, whether Russia’s military presence in Armenia is an asset or a liability, Pashinyan said:

“At least at this moment I have already said that, unfortunately, we have not seen the advantages in the sidelines of the cases I have described.”

“In general, after the failure of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation in Nagorno-Karabakh, many questions arise, and these questions are legitimate, because by saying failure I mean that it is a fact that the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation were unable or unwilling to ensure the safety of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Armenian premier noted.