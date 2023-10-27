Leaders of the EU member states to discuss situation in the South Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Leaders of the EU member states will discuss the situation in the South Caucasus at a planned summit in Brussels on October 26-27.

This is said in a letter the President of the European Council Charles Michel addressed to the members of the Council.

Michel noted that the summit will focus on the situation in the Middle East.

“In relation to Ukraine, we will continue our unwavering support for as long as it takes,” the letter read.