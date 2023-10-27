Mirzoyan: “Aliyev did not find time for the meeting in Brussels”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that "the president of Azerbaijan clearly did not find time for the meeting in Brussels.”

“The answer to your question is very direct and short. You asked who did not find time, it is obvious that it was the president of Azerbaijan. We are now as well ready to participate in that meeting. I hope that the problem is in specific dates and in the near future it will be possible to agree on new dates for a new meeting,” Ararat Mirzoyan said today, speaking at a joint news conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie.

He reminded that a few days ago in Tehran he had an informal contact with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov:

“Armenia remains committed to the peace agenda. Armenia is ready to work towards the signing of a peace treaty,” Ararat Mirzoyan assured.

Toivo Klaar, the EU special representative, said today that the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan proposed by the President of the European Council Charles Michel will not take place in Brussels until the end of the month.