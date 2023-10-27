Pashinyan emphasizes US efforts in Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Joshua Huck discussed issues related to the peace and stability in the region.

Government’s press office reports that during the meeting on October 24 in Yerevan, Armenian premier emphasized the US efforts in the process of normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

“Nikol Pashinyan referred to the forced deportation of more than 100,000 of our compatriots from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy and the resulting humanitarian situation, emphasizing in this context the importance of international support in solving the existing problems.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the de-blocking of regional transport infrastructures based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, jurisdiction and reciprocity, delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as peace and stability in the region,” the government said in a news release.