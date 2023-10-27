Note of protest handed to Russia’s ambassador - Mediamax.am

1642 views

Note of protest handed to Russia’s ambassador


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that in connection with the October 23 broadcast of a TV program on the Russian federal Channel One, during which "offensive and totally unacceptable statements were voiced against high-ranking officials of the Republic of Armenia,” the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, a note of protest was handed to the ambassador.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | October 27, 2023 18:02
EU calls on Yerevan and Baku to finalize the process by yearend

Foreign Policy | October 27, 2023 13:06
Mirzoyan: Recognition of territorial integrity must be unequivocal

Foreign Policy | October 27, 2023 09:59
Zakharova: We do not give ground for the “bacillus of provocation to grow”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023