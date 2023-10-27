Note of protest handed to Russia’s ambassador

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that in connection with the October 23 broadcast of a TV program on the Russian federal Channel One, during which "offensive and totally unacceptable statements were voiced against high-ranking officials of the Republic of Armenia,” the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin was summoned to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, a note of protest was handed to the ambassador.
